IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 154 4.73 N/A 5.40 31.15 Lennox International Inc. 262 2.58 N/A 9.16 27.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IDEX Corporation and Lennox International Inc. Lennox International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IDEX Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Lennox International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IDEX Corporation and Lennox International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

IDEX Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Lennox International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IDEX Corporation and Lennox International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

IDEX Corporation’s upside potential is 7.74% at a $168 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Lennox International Inc. is $254.6, which is potential 1.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that IDEX Corporation looks more robust than Lennox International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of IDEX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has stronger performance than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors IDEX Corporation beats Lennox International Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.