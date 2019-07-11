IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

As Diversified Machinery companies, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 149 5.13 N/A 5.40 28.41 Cummins Inc. 157 1.09 N/A 14.81 10.90

In table 1 we can see IDEX Corporation and Cummins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cummins Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. IDEX Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cummins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

IDEX Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation. Its rival Cummins Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. IDEX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered IDEX Corporation and Cummins Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

IDEX Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.37% and an $165 consensus target price. Cummins Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.8 consensus target price and a -3.94% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IDEX Corporation seems more appealing than Cummins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDEX Corporation and Cummins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.2% and 83.7%. Insiders held 0.4% of IDEX Corporation shares. Competitively, Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than Cummins Inc.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats Cummins Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.