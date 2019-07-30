IDEX Corporation (IEX) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 153 5.15 N/A 5.40 28.41 NF Energy Saving Corporation 5 3.04 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEX Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that IDEX Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 179.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. IDEX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

IDEX Corporation and NF Energy Saving Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation has a consensus price target of $168, and a -1.04% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.2% of IDEX Corporation shares and 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. About 0.4% of IDEX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44%

For the past year IDEX Corporation had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.