IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Comparing side by side

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 155 4.88 N/A 5.40 31.15 Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 6.93 N/A 0.29 109.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IDEX Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. Kornit Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. IDEX Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.2 beta means IDEX Corporation’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEX Corporation is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kornit Digital Ltd. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. IDEX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

IDEX Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEX Corporation’s upside potential is 4.44% at a $168 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Kornit Digital Ltd. is $29, which is potential 7.29% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Kornit Digital Ltd. is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDEX Corporation and Kornit Digital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 87.5%. IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats Kornit Digital Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.