IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 159 5.05 N/A 5.40 31.15 Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.63 N/A 5.03 16.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Corporation plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IDEX Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IDEX Corporation and Eaton Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33

IDEX Corporation has a 0.80% upside potential and an average target price of $168. Competitively the consensus target price of Eaton Corporation plc is $88.67, which is potential 4.92% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98% of IDEX Corporation shares and 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. 0.5% are IDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year IDEX Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors IDEX Corporation beats Eaton Corporation plc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.