IDEX Corporation (IEX) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 150 5.19 N/A 5.40 28.41 CSW Industrials Inc. 59 3.00 N/A 2.87 20.77

Table 1 demonstrates IDEX Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. IDEX Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CSW Industrials Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IDEX Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Corporation is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. CSW Industrials Inc.’s 1.38 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, CSW Industrials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CSW Industrials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEX Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation’s downside potential is -3.41% at a $165 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of IDEX Corporation shares and 79.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. About 0.4% of IDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has weaker performance than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats CSW Industrials Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.