Idex Corp. (IEX) Share Price Rose While Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Prologis (PLD) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 65,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 174,904 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.11 million, down from 240,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.24. About 132,513 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 687,130 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 31,174 shares to 431,450 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $111.16 million for 29.49 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

