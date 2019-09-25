Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 46.54 N/A -1.86 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 156.41% at a $7 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 86.2%. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.