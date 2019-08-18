Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 36.31 N/A -1.86 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 120.07 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.39 beta means Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 392.96%. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 90.16% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.