Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.