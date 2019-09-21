Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.80 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 150.00%. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average price target of $80.2, with potential upside of 8.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.