Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 185.21 N/A -1.86 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 91.54 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The average price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 290.33%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 30.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.