Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.69 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 313.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 78.38% stronger performance.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.