Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 173.50 N/A -1.86 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.75 which is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, and a 316.67% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 126.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.