Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.39. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 346.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.