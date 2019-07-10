Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 173.50 N/A -1.86 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.35 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.49 beta is the reason why it is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 316.67% and an $10.5 consensus price target. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 consensus price target and a 187.07% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.5% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.