Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $7 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 61.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.