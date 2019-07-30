Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 183.24 N/A -1.86 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.47. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 303.85% at a $10.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -100.00% and its consensus target price is $7.75. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 15.9% respectively. 0.7% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.