Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, and a 346.81% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 176.63% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 1.6%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.