Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 40.06 N/A -1.86 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.39 beta indicates that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 346.81% and an $10.5 average target price. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 176.63% and its average target price is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Immunic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.