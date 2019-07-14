Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 147.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 313.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 5.4%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.