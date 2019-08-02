Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.12 N/A -1.86 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.95 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$10.5 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 320.00%. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 172.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.