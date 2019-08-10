Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 171.44 N/A -1.86 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 448.64 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 321.69% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.