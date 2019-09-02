Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.39 beta indicates that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 346.81% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.