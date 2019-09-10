Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 45.09 N/A -1.86 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 122.93% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 82.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 86.3%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.