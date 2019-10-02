Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 769,523,954.72% -72.6% -63.5% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,631,100,502.77% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 149.11% upside potential. Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential upside of 334.17%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 4.02%. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.