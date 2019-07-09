Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Reaches $2.54 After 5.00% Down Move; Clorox Co (CLX)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

The stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 156,147 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 82.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.65% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 17/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Presents Pre-Clinical Data Demonstrating Potential for Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 18/05/2018 – Idera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 16/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS INTO A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH PILLAR PARTNERS FOUNDATION TO EXPAND THE CLINICAL RESEARCH ON IMO-2125 BEYOND PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS IN SUPPLY, COLLABORATION PACT WITH BMSThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $71.18 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $2.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDRA worth $3.56 million less.

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 320 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 260 cut down and sold their stock positions in Clorox Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 95.73 million shares, down from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clorox Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 6 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 228 Increased: 234 New Position: 86.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.18 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

Analysts await Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.42 EPS, up 28.81% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Idera (NASDAQ:IDRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idera had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Nasdaq:IDRA – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XXII, IDRA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.88 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 4.23% invested in the company for 61,169 shares. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.85% in the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 38,562 shares.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.07. About 315,784 shares traded. The Clorox Company (CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 20.96 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Burt’s Bees Presents Research on the Proven Power of Naturals at the 2019 World Congress of Dermatology – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.