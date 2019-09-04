Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Reaches $2.53 After 9.00% Up Move; Digital Ally Has 5 Sentiment

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 4.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 2 sold and reduced their equity positions in Digital Ally Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.07 million shares, up from 404,788 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Digital Ally Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 235,992 shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 58.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 07/03/2018 – IDERA CASH/EQUIVALENTS/INVESTMENTS $112.6M AS OF DEC. 31; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 24/05/2018 – IDRA, BMS PACT TO EVALUATE TLR-9 AGAINST IMO-2125 WITH YERVOY; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 02/05/2018 – Idera at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 26/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Several Abstracts related to the ILLUMINATE Tilsotolimod Clinical Development Program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Idera; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS FILES PROXY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITHThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $72.97 million company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $2.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDRA worth $6.57M more.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 21,585 shares traded. Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) has declined 54.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.75 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Ally, Inc. for 39,464 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 76,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,034 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 50,389 shares.

More notable recent Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: NETE, DGLY – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DIGITAL ALLY, INC. ANNOUNCES 2019 SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: DGLY, NETE, BOSC, GTT – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Ally to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results on Thursday, August 15 Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps top tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.47 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Idera Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Idera to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.97 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.