Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Reaches $2.35 After 3.00% Up Move; Kelso Technologies Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shorts Decreased By 3.73%

Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. KIQ’s SI was 234,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 243,900 shares previously. With 74,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Kelso Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s short sellers to cover KIQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.0246 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7222. About 11,171 shares traded. Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) has risen 96.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KIQ News: 10/04/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners to Sell Jordan Health Services to Kelso & Co and Blue Wolf Cap Partners; 02/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies 2017 Loss $4.61M; 09/05/2018 – KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC- QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 02/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies 2017 Rev $6.06M; 10/04/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. – Crude by Rail Technology Update; 09/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ X Industries — Update on Active Suspension Control System; 16/05/2018 – Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ X Industries – Update on Active Suspension Control System; 17/04/2018 – KELSO TECHNOLOGIES INC. APPOINTS JESSE V. CREWS AS DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners to Sell Jordan Health Services to Kelso & Company and Blue Wolf Capital Partners

The stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 77,195 shares traded. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has declined 58.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IDRA News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation to Expand the Clinic; 16/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation to Expand the Clinical Research on IMO-2125 beyond PD-1 Refractory Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – IDRA, BMS PACT TO EVALUATE TLR-9 AGAINST IMO-2125 WITH YERVOY; 28/03/2018 – Idera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – Idera at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 18/05/2018 – Idera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys New 1.3% Position in Idera; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $67.78M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDRA worth $2.03M more.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.78 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

Among 2 analysts covering Idera (NASDAQ:IDRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idera has $14 highest and $7 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 346.81% above currents $2.35 stock price. Idera had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.65 million. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload activities and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994.

