Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) At $2.60 Forms Bottom; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 70 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 47 trimmed and sold stakes in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 89.33 million shares, down from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 30 Increased: 44 New Position: 26.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Scf Partners Inc. holds 18.94% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 5.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 5.35% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 760,000 shares.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $348.65 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

