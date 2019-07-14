Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.47 beta indicates that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 313.39%. Competitively the average price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 145.40% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 38%. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.