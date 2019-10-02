Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.76 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 769,523,954.72% -72.6% -63.5% VIVUS Inc. 241,447,682.15% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 161.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 17.1% respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors VIVUS Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.