Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 5.07M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5% Verona Pharma plc 114,202,049.78% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 166.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 65.57% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.