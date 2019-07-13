Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparison side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.55 N/A 0.85 3.62

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 313.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. About 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.