Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 169.37 N/A -1.86 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.58 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$10.5 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 326.83%. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 107.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 41.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.