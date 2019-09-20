Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparison side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.90 N/A -1.86 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.78 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. In other hand, Otonomy Inc. has beta of 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 149.11%. On the other hand, Otonomy Inc.’s potential upside is 272.09% and its average price target is $8. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.