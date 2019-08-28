Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.04 N/A -1.86 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 555.78 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 358.52% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 53.6%. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.