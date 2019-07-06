Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.70 N/A -1.86 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 302.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.8% and 13.4%. Insiders held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.