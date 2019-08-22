Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 39.55 N/A -1.86 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 352.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 21.11% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 65.8%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.