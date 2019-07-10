Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 175.57 N/A -1.86 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, and a 311.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 64.3% respectively. 0.7% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.