Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 150.00%. Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 100.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than INmune Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.