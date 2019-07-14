Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparing side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5829.56 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.47 and it happens to be 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s beta is 2.06 which is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 313.39% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 49.01% and its consensus target price is $21.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.