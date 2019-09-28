Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 776,269,752.78% -72.6% -63.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,764,397.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 168.20% upside potential. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 227.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 32.5%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.