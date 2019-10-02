Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Contrasting side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 772,882,134.52% -72.6% -63.5% Equillium Inc. 122,632,155.72% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 162.17% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.