Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $7 average target price. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 28.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.