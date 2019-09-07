Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparison side by side

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.56 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.8. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 234.41% at a $9.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.