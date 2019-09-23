Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.42 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 139.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 150.00% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 389.51% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 98.7% respectively. 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.