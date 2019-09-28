Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 7.60M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5% Aytu BioScience Inc. 550,604,940.95% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.1 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 168.20% at a $7 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 45.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.