Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.12 N/A -1.86 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 320.00% for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 170.27% and its consensus target price is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.8% and 54.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.