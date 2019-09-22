Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Contrasting side by side

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $7 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, which is potential 49.98% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.